Darjeeling Municipality turns 175, plans liquid waste mgmt project

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Municipality on Tuesday commemorated its 175 years of fruitful existence. The civic body is one of the oldest in the country, established in 1850.

Commemorating the 175th year, a two day long ‘Suntala’ Festival was flagged off at the Darjeeling Mall. “Suntala” meaning orange in Nepali is synonymous with Darjeeling. Recently, Darjeeling Mandarin (oranges) has been accorded the Geographical Indication (GI). As part of the festival, stalls have been set up at the Mall selling oranges, food items, local produce and handicraft. Marking the 175th year, the civic body felicitated former chairpersons and vice chairpersons. Retired staff members from the 2023–2025 period were also felicitated on the occasion. Anit Thapa, chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), was present at the event.

Highlighting the municipality’s long and distinguished journey since its establishment in 1850, Thapa said that the history of Darjeeling Municipality is closely intertwined with the hills’ education system, literary tradition, culture, and tourism. He noted that the combined efforts of the municipal administration and residents over the decades have shaped Darjeeling into its present form. He expressed hope that the 175th anniversary would inspire collective efforts rooted in cooperation and harmony to make Darjeeling cleaner, more beautiful, better governed and a model town.

“The most important project we are about to undertake is a liquid waste management system. A Detailed Project Report is being prepared and we hope that the project will get a nod from the state government and will be initiated in 2026,” added Thakuri. The celebrations included cultural programmes, songs and dances also. Darjeeling Municipality has a rich history. Initially, it functioned as a Notified Area Committee, responsible for sanitation, roads, water supply, and basic public health. In 1856, it was formally constituted as a municipality under British administration.

During the British era, the municipality played a key role in transforming Darjeeling into a well-planned hill town. Civic infrastructure, including hill roads, drainage systems, water supply from Senchal Lake, street lighting, markets, and public buildings, was developed under the supervision of the municipality.