Darjeeling Municipality orders probe into death of two youths by drowning

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Municipality has ordered a probe into the death of two youths in the Khongkhola pump house area in Sonada, by drowning.

Incidentally, two teenagers drowned while swimming at Khong Khola pump house under Upper Sonada Gram Panchayat on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Prakash Tamang (16) of Chhata Chowk and Aryan Tamang (17) of Lahare Mane. Reports said five youths had gone to the spot and the two drowned while swimming in the deeper section. Their bodies were recovered with the help of locals, police and fire service personnel and sent to Darjeeling for post-mortem.

“The pump house is non-functional at present and is under lock and key. Despite this, the employees should have been there. We have suspended them. We have also ordered a probe. The Assistant Engineer is conducting the probe and will submit a report. The incident occurred at 3 pm. We are trying to find out how they entered the locked premises,” stated Dipen Thakuri, Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality.