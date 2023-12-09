Kolkata: The Eastern Railway on Friday clarified that the 12343 Darjeeling Mail will not be permanently diverted via Sealdah-Ranaghat-Berhampore Court-Azimganj.



The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Howrah Sanjeev Kumar on Thursday informed that for the non-interlocking work on Rampurhat-Sahibganj section, a few express trains, including 12343 Sealdah-Haldibari Darjeeling Mail will be temporarily diverted via Naihati Link Cabin-Bandel-Katwa and Azimganj.

This non-interlocking work on Rampurhat-Sahibganj section is going to take place from December 10 to December 21.