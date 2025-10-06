Darjeeling, Kalimpong reel under landslides; key road links snapped

Darjeeling: It was a trying time for tourists and residents alike in the rain-battered Hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Sunday, reeling under the natural calamity. With the Hills recording torrential rainfall triggering landslides, most of the roads, including National Highway 10 -- the lifeline connecting Sikkim with the plains of Bengal -- and the NH 110 (earlier NH55) were closed to traffic. The road connectivity between Mirik and Siliguri was also severed owing to the metal bridge at Dudhia on the Balasun River being badly damaged. This left hundreds of tourists trying to leave town, stranded.

In the morning, there were reports of landslides blocking the National Highway 55 at Dilaram and at Whistle Khola between Sonada and Kurseong. The Rohini Road connecting Kurseong with Siliguri has also been cut off, owing to a major landslide. “We advise the tourists not to panic but to stay put in the Hotels till the landslides are cleared. We will be constantly giving updates,” stated Praween Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

By noon, the connectivity between Darjeeling and Siliguri was restored, with the debris of the landslides on NH55 cleared. The main road, as well as Pankhabari, was open but witnessed serpentine jams. The NH10 also opened up during the later part of the day.

The taxi stands saw tourist rushes as vehicles were scanty. “I was to return today, but there are hardly any vehicles. The vehicles are charging Rs. 1000 to Rs. 2000 per passenger, whereas the actual rate is Rs. 250. They are just taking advantage of the situation,” stated Ramanda Mandal, a tourist from Katihar.

Similar complaints came in from different quarters. “They are charging Rs 6000 for smaller vehicles. We have tickets to Kolkata today. Seeing no other way out we have got another family of two to share the costs and will be going down to Siliguri together. The administration should take stringent action. How can they do this,” asked Sarmista Nath, a tourist from Sodepur. Police confiscated some vehicles for overcharging.

Three special super express services were arranged by the North Bengal State Transport Corporation to Kolkata at 5:30 pm, 6 pm and 7 pm. “If need be more buses will be arranged. In case passengers reaching Siliguri late at night gather at the Tenzing Norgay Central Bus Terminus, we are prepared to extend all morning services to Kolkata,” stated a communication from NBSTC.

As per late-night reports, 10 buses with around 500 people, provided by the NBSTC, departed from the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus for Kolkata. Helplines were opened up to assist stranded tourists.

The road from Mirik to Pashupati- Ghoom was cleared for traffic at around 3 pm. Commuters travelling from Mirik to Siliguri were advised to take this route via Sukhiapokhri- Ghoom-Kurseong to Siliguri by the Darjeeling Police.

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration issued an order stating: “In the interest of public safety, all tourist sites, including Tiger Hill, Rock Garden and other sightseeing points, will remain closed for today (Sunday). Tourists and travel operators are advised to avoid unnecessary travel until further notice.”