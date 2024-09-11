Darjeeling: ‘Jogajog Samadhan’ launched

SILIGURI: In an effort to strengthen communication between the public and the administration, the Darjeeling district authorities have initiated ‘Jogajog Samadhan,’ a community solution programme designed to directly address the grievances of local residents. On Tuesday, a district administration team visited the Matigara block, where they met with residents to hear their problems.

During the visit, the officials conducted inspections of government health centers, government schools, and villages near Kawakhali area to assess the quality of public services, including the implementation of the Mid-Day

Meal programme.

Biswajit Das, BDO said: “Many times, local residents face difficulties in communicating their problems to the administration. This programme is designed to create a platform for them to voice their concerns directly, ensuring that their issues are addressed more effectively.” The team interacted with the residents and listened to a variety of complaints ranging from infrastructure issues to problems faced with services. The officials assured the community that steps would be taken to resolve these

matters promptly.

In addition to addressing public grievances, the visit also focused on reviewing the delivery of essential services. The authorities checked the Mid-Day Meal arrangements in schools, ensuring that students were receiving proper nutrition as part of the government’s welfare programs. The programme is expected to continue across other blocks in Darjeeling.

The programme saw the participation of the District Magistrate of Darjeeling; Siliguri Police Commissioner; BDO of Matigara Block and other key members of

the administration.