Darjeeling hosts first Christmas Carol Fest with message of unity

Darjeeling: In a run-up to Christmas, the town hosted the Darjeeling Christmas Festival 2025, marked by music, carols and cultural programmes on Monday. The festival was organised by the state Tourism department and the district administration, in collaboration with the Himalayan Christian Association.

As part of this, the first Darjeeling Christmas Carol Festival was held at the Open Theatre, Chowrasta, from 11.30 a.m. onwards and drew a large gathering of residents and tourists. The event showcased the rich Christmas traditions of the hills while reinforcing the message of peace, brotherhood and unity.

“Christmas is for everyone. It does not belong to a particular community. It is for everyone. It is a time of love, joy, harmony, hope and celebrations,” said Satish Khaling, coordinator, Himalayan Christian Association.

The programme began with an opening prayer, followed by the ceremonial flagging off of Christmas decorative tokens. The cutting of the Christmas cake, along with a performance by specially abled children of the ‘Flame of Hope,’ added to the festive spirit. Messages highlighting the significance of Christmas and communal harmony were also delivered during the programme.

A major attraction of the festival was the series of performances by church choirs and cultural groups from Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Nepal. Choirs from St. Columba’s Church, St. Andrew’s Church, Cathedral Church and the Church of North India, Darjeeling, presented soulful Christmas carols. Cultural groups from Kalimpong and Sikkim also took part, enthralling the audience with their performances.

The celebrations concluded in the evening with a candlelighting ceremony by representatives of various churches, accompanied by the singing of church hymns. The ceremony symbolised peace, hope and unity, bringing the day-long festivities to a serene close.

“Every year we illuminate the Mall. This year, for the first time, the Carol festival was organised as part of the celebrations. The festival had been organised to promote winter tourism in the hills while preserving Darjeeling’s unique cultural and religious heritage,” stated Richard Lepcha, SDO, Darjeeling. Stalls selling handicrafts, food, books and greeting cards were also set up. The Darjeeling Mall has also been lit up as part of Yuletide.

Meanwhile, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Chief Minister of Sikkim, paid a courtesy visit to the Bishop House in Darjeeling to extend birthday greetings to Bishop Stephen Lepcha, Bishop of Darjeeling-Sikkim Diocese. He was accorded a Guard of Honour by the Darjeeling Police.

The Sikkim Chief Minister attended a programme followed by a festive lunch hosted by the Bishop House.

The CM appreciated the dedicated service and commendable contributions of the Diocese, especially in the field of social welfare and education.