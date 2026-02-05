Darjeeling Himalayan Rly set to promote UNESCO heritage at major tourism expo

Siliguri: With an aim to promote the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) on the global tourism map, the heritage railway is set to participate in the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) Programme, the country’s largest tourism platform. For the first time, DHR is planning to set up its own exclusive stall at the summit to attract foreign tourists and highlight its unique heritage offerings.



SATTE, South Asia’s leading travel and tourism exhibition, has been connecting global buyers and sellers for over three decades. The platform plays a key role in shaping the tourism industry through networking, business opportunities, and thought leadership. This year, the summit will be held from February 25 to 27 in New Delhi, with participation from tourists and stakeholders across multiple countries.

At the proposed DHR stall, visitors will be introduced to the rich history of the iconic UNESCO World Heritage railway. Information on popular experiences such as Joy Rides, Jungle Tea Safari, Red Panda Special, and other services will be showcased. The stall will also highlight the deep connection between the DHR and the Darjeeling hills, along with the local heritage and history of the region.

“Our target is to attract foreign tourists to the DHR. We want tourists visiting Darjeeling to never miss the heritage ride. That is why we are planning to set up a stall at SATTE, though the plan is yet to be finalised,” said Rishab Chowdhury, director of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.

Tourism stakeholders believe that this initiative will significantly boost tourism in North Bengal and contribute positively to the regional economy. The move has also been welcomed by the tourism industry.

Calling it a positive step, tourism stakeholder Samrat Sanyal said: “This is a great initiative.A large number of tourists will gain a deeper understanding of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.”