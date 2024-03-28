Darjeeling Hills: Hamro Party crosses over to INDIA bloc

Darjeeling: The second largest party in the Darjeeling Hills and a former ally of the BJP, the Hamro Party (HP) crossed over to the INDIA bloc in Delhi on Thursday. Besides, president of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh Munish Tamang joined the Congress in Delhi.



Meanwhile, in Darjeeling, the search for a consensus candidate continued under the aegis of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM). A meeting was held to this effect.

“We waited for 15 years while the BJP did nothing. They have done nothing for the Gorkhas while we ensured their victory in three Lok Sabha elections. If nothing in 15 years, what will they do in the next 5 years? BJP is not the solution for the Gorkhas,” stated Ajoy Edwards, president, Hamro Party from the AICC headquarters in Delhi.