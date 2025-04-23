Darjeeling Hills and Sikkim join in prayers for Pope Francis

Darjeeling: The Catholic Diocese of Darjeeling has announced a nine-day mourning on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. The mourning will be marked by special prayer services in Churches of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sikkim under the Catholic Diocese of Darjeeling.

The Diocese will hold a special Requiem Mass on Saturday, the day of the funeral, in four churches in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sikkim.

“The special Requiem Masses will be held at 10 am on Saturday at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, Darjeeling for Darjeeling and Kurseong; at the St. Teresa Parish in Kalimpong for Kalimpong and Pedong; at Christ the King Parish at Pakyong for North Sikkim and at St. Peter’s Church in Namchi for South and West Sikkim. We had plans to hold the mass at the same time as the Mass in Vatican on Saturday but owing to the time difference we decided to hold it at 10 am, so that it is convenient for all who attend. We will join in prayer for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis and to give thanks for his life and mission,” stated Bishop Stephen Lepcha.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, served the Church with humility, compassion and an unwavering commitment to justice, peace and care for the marginalised. His papacy, marked by a deep love for humanity and an emphasis on mercy, touched millions of lives across faiths and cultures. “Pope Francis was a beacon of hope, a voice for the voiceless and a shepherd who led with simplicity and authenticity. He was a father to the Church and a tireless advocate of Christ’s message of love. His teachings and personal witness have inspired our diocese in countless ways.

We are united in prayer with the Universal Church, commending his soul to the eternal embrace of our Heavenly Father,” added the Bishop.

The Pope who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88 will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 26 at 10 am local time in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City with world leaders including US President Donal Trump to attend. His body will be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday morning for people to pay respects. He will be laid to rest in the Bascilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, honouring his personal wish to rest near the icon of Salus Populi Romani. India has declared a three-day state mourning, with flags at half-mast.