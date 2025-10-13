Darjeeling Hills: Administration goes ‘online’ to ‘streamline’ relief process

Darjeeling: As the Darjeeling district continues to recover from the devastating floods and landslides of October 4, the district administration has launched a dedicated online relief platform — [reliefdarj.in] — to “streamline” assistance for affected citizens.

Through this portal, residents can seek rescue support, apply for relief assistance and request reissuance of important documents lost in the disaster. “The aim is to ensure no one is left behind in the relief and rehabilitation process,” said Richard Leachate, Sub Divisional Officer. The administration has urged all affected individuals and families to use the platform to connect directly with government support systems. Meanwhile, restoration efforts are steadily gaining momentum in the worst-affected regions. In the Pulungdung–Riyang belt, which had remained cut off for several days due to massive landslides, road connectivity has now been restored. Power supply, disrupted for nearly five days, has also resumed, bringing much-needed relief to residents.

The administration has intensified surveys in the Rangbull–Dooteriah–Rangmook areas — among the most severely affected belts — to assess damage and identify families living in high-risk zones. A team led by GTA Sabha Vice-Chairman Rajesh Chauhan, along with officials from the Land and Land Reforms Department, Rural Development Block, and Panchayat representatives, is conducting ground-level assessments. Over 100 families in the Dooteriah Kalej Valley Gram Panchayat have been declared vulnerable, while several houses in Milling, Upper Kalej Valley, Chandramandhura, and Mundakothi have been destroyed or deemed unsafe. In the Rimbik–Lodhoma region, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa conducted field inspections on Sunday, accompanied by local officials and community representatives. Interacting with affected residents, Thapa assured that all administrative and political representatives are actively engaged in relief operations.

“Panchayat members, Sabha representatives, and the administration are all on the ground. Leaders from other political parties are also extending help in their own ways,” Thapa said. He added that the coordination between different levels of governance was helping ensure that relief reached every affected family promptly.

“Wherever I cannot reach personally, our Panchayat members and Sabha representatives are taking care of the people,” he said, emphasising the importance of united efforts in disaster response. Departments are still assessing the extent of damage, and a full report will be made public once complete, Thapa added.