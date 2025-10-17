Darjeeling Hills abuzz over Central govt’s interlocutor appointment

Darjeeling: After a long political lull, the Darjeeling Hills are once again astir with renewed debate — this time over the Centre’s appointment of an interlocutor to examine the long-pending “Gorkha issue.” The announcement has sharply divided opinion, with BJP allies welcoming the move while the opposition has dismissed it as a pre-election ploy ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.

Former Border Security Force Director General and Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh has been named as the interlocutor. Although no official notification from the Union government has yet been released, Darjeeling MP and BJP national spokesperson Raju Bista made the announcement on Friday.

“For the first time in our region’s history, we have reached the stage of appointing an interlocutor without bloodshed or political unrest,” said Bista. He termed the move a “victory of the people,” adding that the interlocutor’s task would be to facilitate dialogue and recommend steps for the “socio-economic upliftment, cultural recognition, and preservation of heritage” of the Gorkha community within the constitutional framework.

Welcoming the decision, Bimal Gurung, president of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), said the permanent solution under the Indian Constitution was vital for both the Gorkhas’ rights and the region’s prosperity. He recalled that during a meeting in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured GJM leaders that an interlocutor would be appointed to work toward a “permanent political solution with constitutional safeguards,” possibly on the lines of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Mann Ghising, president of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), also welcomed the step, saying it would allow “all stakeholders to present their views in a constructive and inclusive manner,” paving the way for a “just and lasting political solution.”

Former GTA chief Binay Tamang, however, urged Bista to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the way forward.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). Party leader Keshav Raj Pokhrel called it “nothing but an eyewash,” accusing the BJP of trying to “fool the Hills once again before elections.” He questioned the need for an interlocutor when “there is no ongoing agitation or deadlock that requires mediation.”

This is not the first time an interlocutor has been appointed for Darjeeling. During the 1980s agitation, Indrajit Khullar had served in that role and later became an MP from Darjeeling. In 2009, Lt. Gen. Vijay Madan was appointed interlocutor during another phase of unrest led by Bimal Gurung, but he resigned in 2011. The BJP has repeatedly promised a “permanent political solution” for the Hills and the inclusion of 11 Gorkha communities in the Scheduled Tribe list — assurances that many in the region view as carrots before the cart.