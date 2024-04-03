Darjeeling: ‘Hill political dynamics fast changing with elections approaching’

With the elections fast approaching, the political dynamics of the Darjeeling Parliamentary constituency is fast changing. While the BJP candidate Raju Bista filed nomination in Darjeeling, flanked by alliance partners, down in the plains of the District the Kamtapur Progressive Party announced support to the TMC candidate Gopal Lama.

“We had a meeting with TMC leaders at our headquarters in Atharakhai Gram Panchayat attended by our leader Amit Roy. We have pledged support to TMC candidates” stated Chandan Singh, Spokesperson, KPP. Gopal Lama, the TMC candidate, expressed his gratitude to the KPP for their support. “The KPP leaders stated that they have got nothing from the BJP except false assurances in the past 15 years. Though the State Government had recommended the recognition of Kamtapur language, the Centre did nothing. Finally the KPP has announced support to the TMC” added Lama.

Meanwhile in Hills, Raju Bista, the BJP’s second-time contender for the MP seat, filed his nomination at the District Collectorate in Darjeeling after offering prayers at the Mahakal temple. Allies, including the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist, who recently turned Volte Face in support of the BJP, were there at the Chowrasta for the roadshow. “I will win by a record margin of 5 lakh votes this time” claimed Bista, reiterating “After coming to power the BJP will resolve the Gorkha impasse along with fulfilling all other requirements. Prime Minister Modi is committed and has assured that we are very near the solution. We have to see what comes out in the party manifesto.”

Bista assured that once in power he would work for drinking water, better education, build a hospital, ease traffic woes as well as “fulfill the aspiration of the Gorkhas.” Along with this Bista also assured that he would get the CBI and ED “to give the corruption riddled Hills a good shake.”

In another development, core members of the Mirik committee of Hamro Party resigned from the party on the heels of 6 Hamro Party Councillors of the Darjeeling Municipality switching over to the BJP.