Darjeeling: GTA chief seeks swift financial relief for locked-out tea garden workers

Darjeeling: Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa has urged the Bengal government to expedite the disbursement of financial assistance under the Financial Assistance to the Workers in Locked Out Industrial Units (FAWLOI) scheme for tea garden workers in Darjeeling who have been left jobless due to prolonged lockouts.

In a letter addressed to Labour minister in-charge Moloy Ghatak, Thapa highlighted the plight of workers from four locked-out tea estates—Singtam, College Valley, Pandam and Peshok Tea Gardens. The GTA Chief noted that the prolonged closures had pushed hundreds of families into extreme financial distress, with no alternative means of livelihood. “The prolonged lock-out has left these workers and their families in a state of extreme financial distress. With the forthcoming Puja festival, their hardship has only deepened. Early resolution and disbursement of assistance under the FAWLOI scheme would provide much-needed relief,” Thapa wrote in his appeal.

He added that the Hill Terai Doors Plantation Workers’ Union had also submitted a memorandum pressing for urgent relief to the affected workers.

Speaking after meeting Minister Moloy Ghatak, Thapa said: “The workers have been living in severe economic hardship due to the long closure of these gardens. If their FAWLOI dues are not released on time, the festive season will bring them little joy and only greater burden.” According to Thapa, the minister has assured that the issue will be resolved swiftly and the dues cleared at the earliest. “I am confident that the workers will receive their FAWLOI payments on time,” he said.

Hundreds of families of the closed tea estates in Darjeeling hills depend solely on the release of FAWLOI funds. If released it is expected to bring a much-needed relief ahead of the festive season.