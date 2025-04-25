Darjeeling girl cracks UPSC, secures 765 AIR

Darjeeling: Perseverance, patience and practice are the main mantras to crack UPSC, prophesied Zojila Dolkar Bhutia. Hailing from Darjeeling, the 29-year-old cracked the UPSC, securing 765 All India Rank (AIR). On Thursday, Darjeeling police organised a felicitation programme where she addressed UPSC aspirants, sharing her experience and teaching them the ropes. Prativa Lama from Darjeeling has also cleared the examination securing 461 All India Rank.

“The youth of the Hills have to dream big. Nothing is impossible. With perseverance and patience one can achieve success,” stated Zojila, addressing the aspirants. She has cracked the examination in her third attempt. The first attempt was in 2020.

Zojila is an alumna of Loreto Convent school, Darjeeling; St. Joseph’s Convent, Matigara and Miranda House, Delhi from where she graduated in political science in 2017. In 2018, she cleared the West Bengal Civil Service Examinations and was posted as Additional District Sub Registrar at Kurseong. Her father Hisay Bhutia is an Assistant Regional Transport Officer and mother Anjana Chhetri works at the Food Craft Institute in

Darjeeling. “Planning has to be meticulous in this age of information overload. Along with that hard work and dedication.

However we need to do away with overestimation and instead look back at our

mistakes,” stated Zojila.