Darjeeling gears up for Mamata visit

Darjeeling: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Darjeeling on a three-day tour. She will be arriving in Darjeeling on June 5. The last time the Chief Minister had visited Darjeeling was in July 2022.



Preparations are on in full swing for the Chief Minister’s visit to the Hills. Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive at the Bagdogra Airport on June 5 afternoon and head for the Darjeeling Hills. In Darjeeling, she will be putting up at the Richmond Hill Government Guest House.

With news of the Chief Minister’s visit, there have been multiple rounds of administrative and preparatory meetings. An official source said: “The Chief Minister will arrive on June 5. She is scheduled to hold an industrial meeting on June 7 at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha at 3 pm.”

On June 6, the Chief Minister could inaugurate three statues, including that of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi and Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, in front of the Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling. The inauguration programme is tentatively scheduled at 3 pm on June 6. She could also distribute welfare schemes to beneficiaries from the same programme, stated an official source.

Incidentally during her previous visit to Siliguri, the Chief Minister had expressed desire to hold an industrial meeting in North Bengal, stating that the district has immense potential for setting up industries. Travel and tourism, including the hotel industry; education; IT industry; horticulture; food processing are some of the areas where investments could come in. The Ranga Mancha has been chosen as the venue as it can accommodate more than 400 delegates. In March 2018, she had inaugurated a two-day long Hill Business Summit in Darjeeling. On the political front, Banerjee could meet leaders of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha leaders led by Anit Thapa. With Panchayat elections round the corner, a meeting between the allies could be on the card to chalk out strategies, opine political pundits.

Banerjee’s previous Darjeeling visits have been marked with a lot of personal connect with the locals during which she has also tried her hands at making momos and even served ‘pani puris’ to tourists.

Several videos and tweets from her social media platforms are proof that she has always been ‘a leader of masses’.

On several occasions, Banerjee was caught in action displaying her culinary skills in Darjeeling. A new video showcasing the TMC supremo stuffing and shaping a momo with full concentration had made waves online.

In the video, she can be seen sitting in a small kitchen built with tin sheets. She is further captured making momos from scratch.