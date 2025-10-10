Darjeeling floods: GTA plans relief, rehabilitation measures

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has called an emergency Sabha (meeting) to discuss relief and rehabilitation measures following the October 4 deluge.

In a notice (Memo No. 1/Sec/GTA Sabha/2025-26 dated 09/10/2025), the GTA stated that the meeting has been scheduled “to discuss the damages and loss of lives and properties in the GTA areas caused by the heavy rainfall on 04/10/25.” It will be held on October 14 at 12:00 pm at the GTA Sabha Hall, Gorkha Rangamancha Bhawan, Darjeeling.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to be in Darjeeling at that time. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether she will be present in the Sabha.

The move has been welcomed by Sabhasads across the board, including the opposition. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the GTA Chief for calling the emergency meeting. May the Sabha be fruitful and may every proposal and decision taken in the meeting receive proper administrative recognition,” said Binoy Tamang, a Sabhasad from the opposition bench.

Meanwhile, the GTA has begun identifying land in Mirik for the rehabilitation of families displaced by landslides and flash floods that devastated several hill villages and tea garden settlements. Over 500 houses were destroyed in the Darjeeling district alone.

Severe damage has been reported from Thurbo, Soureni, Phuguri and adjoining tea gardens, where homes were swept away, leaving families homeless. While some are in relief camps, others have taken shelter with relatives. GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa assured that new homes would be built for all affected families. “Before we begin construction, the tea gardens must make land available,” stated Thapa.

On Thursday, GTA Sabha members Arun Sigchi, Vivek Golay, and Divas Chettri met tea garden managers to discuss land allocation. Sigchi said all managers responded positively and will hand over plots for rehabilitation once paperwork is complete. However, compiling a complete list of displaced families remains a challenge. “Many areas are still inaccessible, making it difficult to reach or conduct surveys. We expect to have the complete list within a few days,” added Chettri.

Once the tea gardens transfer the land, the Land and Land Reforms Department will carry out official demarcation and measurements, after which construction of new houses will begin.