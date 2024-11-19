Darjeeling: Five people from Maharashtra get lifer for bizman’s murder

Darjeeling: The District and Sessions Court, Darjeeling sentenced 5 persons from Maharashtra to rigorous imprisonment for life for dacoity and murder of one Pradeep Ojha, a businessman from Darjeeling on January 12, 2023. It is supposed to be the first-of-its-kind case in Darjeeling town where a businessman was murdered with the intention of dacoity.

“Judge Jihut Bahan Biswas found the five guilty under Section 396 IPC and pronounced the sentence of rigorous life imprisonment. 24 witnesses were examined in the case,” stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor, Darjeeling. Section 396 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with dacoity with murder. It states that if five or more people are committing dacoity together and one of them commits murder, then all of them can be punished with death or rigorous imprisonment for life.

The five include Nitin Popat Kale (30), Asutosh Irkar (21), Sachin Chandrakant Deshmukh (43), Gautam Prakash Mali (22) and Santosh Prakash Shindey (28), all hailing from the Sangli district of Maharashtra.

52-year-old Ojha used to visit his empty flat at Goodie Road for morning prayer rituals every Thursday. On January 12, 2023, when he took very long to return and was not answering calls, at around 3 pm his son and others went to the flat to enquire. They forced open the door and entered to find him dead with hands, feet tied and mouth gagged. The body bore injury marks. Some valuables were also missing, including a gold chain, laptop and cash.

The post mortem report of Pradeep Ojha read: “intracranial hemorrhage ante mortem and probably homicidal in nature”.

Investigations commenced. The guard of ‘Valley View’ where the deceased owned a flat and was murdered claimed that he had seen a group of unknown people on that day who claimed that they had come to enquire for vacant flats for rent. The guard managed to identify one Nitin Popat Kale, the main accused, who used to own a gold shop in close proximity to the victim’s shop.

Nitin and Ashutosh were residents of Mukhia Building, Beechwood Road, Darjeeling and known to the deceased. They were arrested and remanded to police custody. Their call records and tower locations uncovered the crime track that led to the arrests of Sachin Chandrakant Deshmukh and Gautam Prakash Mali. Later, Santosh Shinde was also arrested with the help of the Maharashtra police. During police remand Ashutosh admitted to concealing the victim’s gold chain, which was recovered.

Tower locations showed that the three (not residing in Darjeeling) arrived in Darjeeling on January 9 from Maharashtra and were putting up at a hotel, 50 m away from the crime scene. For three months, Nitin and Ashutosh were keeping close watch on the victim’s movements. On the fatal day, Nitin and Sachin were keeping watch outside while Ashutosh had rang the doorbell. As soon as the victim opened the door, he was attacked. “Finally justice has been delivered. It was possible with the cooperation of all, including the witnesses,” stated Pranjal Ojha, son of the deceased while talking to Millennium Post.