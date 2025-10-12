Darjeeling DM leads flood relief efforts in Tabakoshi

Kolkata: In a hands-on display of leadership, Darjeeling District Magistrate Dr. Preeti Goyal spent an entire day at Tabakoshi, one of the worst-affected areas in the recent flood crisis. Accompanied by officials from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), the Sub-Divisional Officer, Block Development Officer, Chief Medical Officer of Health, other departmental officers, and Civil Defence volunteers, Dr. Goyal trekked nearly six kilometres across difficult terrain to visit scattered damage sites and personally interact with disaster-hit families.

Located along the banks of River Rangbhang, Tabakoshi witnessed extensive destruction due to incessant rainfall and severe flooding. While no human casualties have been reported, the remote and steep terrain has posed challenges to relief and restoration efforts.

Since the disaster began, the district administration has worked on a war footing to ensure no household is left unattended. Relief kits containing rice, potatoes, onions, clothing, blankets, bedsheets, sweaters, and other essentials have been distributed to all affected families. “Our teams have been working on the ground since Day 1. No affected family has been left out. We have reached out to everyone,” Dr. Goyal said during her visit.

Damage assessment is underway, with JCBs and other heavy machinery deployed. River channel diversion is scheduled to begin tomorrow, and construction of an alternate bridge is in progress to restore connectivity. “We are working on war footing. The aim is to bring life back to normalcy as soon as possible,” the District Magistrate assured.

Multiple on-site camps have been set up, including medical camps, female hygiene counters, Sufal Bangla mobile stalls, special relief kit distribution, damage assessment desks, tourist help desks, community kitchens, sanitation arrangements, and educational material distribution for children. During the height of the floods, tourists in homestays and hotels were safely relocated and later transported home with coordinated support. Dr. Goyal’s hands-on leadership, supported by GTA officials, departmental teams, and Civil Defence volunteers, has drawn widespread appreciation from residents. The proactive and compassionate response in Tabakoshi stands as a model of effective disaster management and community resilience.