Darjeeling district: Jay Johar school inaugurated at Ashapur Tea Estate

Darjeeling: A step towards inclusive and culturally rooted education was taken with the inauguration of Jay Johar School at Ashapur Tea Estate, Maniramjote, Naxalbari in the Darjeeling district. A brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Jay Johar schools are aimed at imparting education, especially among school dropouts with stress on tribal communities. The schools are being set up by the North Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industries led by the Chairman Sanjay Tibrewal. This programme will offer free special coaching classes in primary schools.

To enhance inclusivity, a tribal teacher has been appointed at the school, and educational materials were distributed to the students. The school is set to accommodate around 50 children and will offer instruction in multiple languages, including local tribal dialects, with a focus on preserving and promoting Adivasi script and culture.

"This initiative is making a visible impact across North Bengal’s tribal communities. We are committed to establishing more such schools across the region, specially in tribal belts and tea gardens. Another Jay Johar school is scheduled to be inaugurated on July 26," stated Sanjay Tibrewal, Chairman, North Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The project enjoys widespread support of the district administration. The event was attended by senior officials from the district administration, including the District Magistrate of Darjeeling, Mahakuma Parishad Sabhapati, the local Gram Panchayat Pradhan and representatives from various government departments.