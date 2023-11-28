‘Darjeeling District Hospital OPD to be shifted to Victoria Hospital by early 2024’

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has decided to shift the Out Patient Department (OPD) from the present Darjeeling District Hospital to the Victoria Hospital in Darjeeling.



This will allow the district hospital to function to its maximum capacity. A GTA team along with a team from the Health department inspected the Victoria Hospital on Tuesday.

“This will be GTA’s gift to the Hills early 2024. We will build a model OPD in Victoria Hospital that will have all modern facilities,” stated Rajesh Chauhan, GTA Sabhasad in-charge of the Darjeeling District Hospital.

He stated that the present OPD at the Darjeeling District Hospital lacked space and was too congested. “The district hospital is a 550-bedded hospital. At present only 350 beds are available as there is no space to fit in the remaining. Once the OPD is shifted out, 200 more beds can be accommodated so that the hospital can function to its maximum,” added Chauhan.

Incidentally, Victoria Hospital started as the first Charitable Hospital and Dispensary in Darjeeling in 1864. It was later upgraded into a full-fledged hospital. However, with the renovation of the Eden Hospital (Darjeeling District Hospital), the Victoria Hospital was abandoned, for no known reason, in November 2002 by the then Darjeeling Gorkha Hill

Council (DGHC).

“All the amenities for the OPD will be available under one roof at Victoria, including medical tests and a fair price shop. We will also have a waiting hall for patients and persons accompanying them,” stated Chauhan.

Meanwhile, renovation of the Darjeeling District Hospital has also started. “We will have a modern paediatric ward. Work has already commenced,” stated Chauhan. He stated that the 8 odd cabins at the district hospital have been made

operational again.

Health staff, including doctors, were residing in these cabins from the time of

the pandemic.

“We have asked other health staff who have been transferred or have retired to vacate the government quarters so that heath staff and outstation doctors can be accommodated there,”

stated Chauhan.

The GTA will also constitute a monitoring committee to oversee various issues pertaining

to the hospital.

“We will have representatives from NGOs along with retired bureaucrats in the committee,” added Sabhasad.