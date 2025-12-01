Darjeeling: Court sentences man to rigorous life imprisonment for murder

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling District and Sessions Court convicted one Deep Tamang alias Yugal of Ward number 1, Lower Lamahatta, Rungli Rungliot, Darjeeling, in a murder case and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment.

“Judge Jimut Bahan Biswas pronounced Deep Tamang guilty of the murder of 35-year-old Urgen Tamang. He was charged under section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 14 witnesses were examined,” stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor.

Narrating the incident, Rai stated that on December 30, 2024, Urgen had hosted a get-together at his residence. At around 9 pm, a heated discussion ensued between Urgen and Deep. “In a fit of rage, Deep attacked Urgen with a pair of scissors on his neck and chest. Bleeding profusely, Urgen was rushed to the nearby Singtom hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” added Rai.

The body was taken to Darjeeling Sadar Hospital, where a post-mortem confirmed murder.

“On December 31, 2024, Deep Tamang was arrested and sent to judicial custody. A chargesheet was also filed,” stated the public prosecutor.