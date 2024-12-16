Darjeeling: Construction at Loreto Convent school triggers protests

Darjeeling: An ongoing construction on the premises of the heritage Loreto Convent school in Darjeeling has sparked protests. Along with launching an online signature campaign and generating opinions online, the former students have also written to concerned authorities urging them to halt the construction and consider other alternatives.

The Loreto Convent school was founded in 1846 and its alumni list includes Rishi Aurobindo and renowned actress Vivien Leigh of the ‘Gone with the Wind’ fame. Saint Teresa of Calcutta had joined the Loreto novitiate in Darjeeling and had made her final profession as a Loreto nun on 24 May 1937.

“The controversy was triggered by pictures of an ongoing construction on the garden slopes at the entrance of the school, on social media. It is not only detrimental to the aesthetics but it also poses a serious environmental threat with landslides already affecting the garden area. This immediately sparked protests from all over the globe. A signature campaign ensued online where more than 1000 people have signed and is still continuing. This includes alumni of other Hill schools,” stated Nibedita Ghosh, alumna. Letters were sent by the alumni to the concerned authorities, stating: “Darjeeling is a fragile ecological zone, vulnerable to landslides and environmental degradation. Building on a slope not only places the school and its students at risk but also disrupts the delicate balance of nature in the area.” The letter urged the school authorities to pause the construction temporarily to reassess its impact on the environment and safety. “Explore alternatives that preserve the garden and the school’s natural beauty and initiate a dialogue with alumni and stakeholders to collectively find a way forward,” it added.

“The school is unique as it has a lot of green space. We are not against expansion or development but it can be done in some other area on the campus, leaving the slopes untouched. Slopes are always vulnerable. A construction in front will spoil the looks and the beauty of the school,” stated Reena Kaushal Dharmshaktu, a former student and the first Indian woman to ski to the South Pole.

“We have taken much care to address all issues relating to environmental and aesthetic aspects before seeking necessary approvals for this project. The green slopes on the school side as well as the garden will remain intact. As per the national educational policy, the school needs more classes. The Sisters will be giving up their existing quarters for classes and move into a compact accommodation which has necessitated the construction. However, it is opposite the Church and in no way will affect the front facade. We have obtained all the necessary permissions from the municipality as well as a soil test report,” stated Sister Sabrina Edwards, President, Darjeeling Loreto Education Society, while talking to Millennium Post.

“If the authorities send us the pictures of the actual construction site and that it in no way is affecting the garden and slopes, we will immediately withdraw the signature campaign and the protests,” assured Nandita Roy, a former student.

The school from pre-nursery to class 12 has around 1800 students. The boarding facility of the school was shut down in 1988.