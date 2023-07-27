Darjeeling: Class 10 student manages to flee from kidnappers; 1 held, another absconding

Darjeeling: A class 10 student managed to free herself from the clutches of the kidnappers in Darjeeling. Prompt action on the part of the police resulted in the arrest of the kidnapper from Naxalbari within hours of lodging of the complaint. The arrested was produced at the chief judicial magistrate court in Darjeeling on Thursday.



The victim, a minor, had asked for a lift from a red Sumo car at around 7:40 am on Wednesday on her way to school. When the Sumo arrived at the school and the student asked for lift, the driver picked up speed and continued driving. Sensing something wrong, the girl kept shouting for help while trying to open the door. When the vehicle approached Bata shoe store at the Chowk Bazar, a passerby girl stopped the vehicle asking for lift. It is then that the victim managed to deboard the vehicle and sped to her school. A written complaint was lodged at Sadar police station immediately. The victim’s statement was recorded under Section 161 CrPC. On checking CCTV footage, the vehicle was identified to be from Naxalbari. Immediately, the OC Naxalbari was alerted, who then detained the vehicle.

The accused, Shyam Charan Singh (38 years) of Kalwajote, Naxalbari was arrested. The car (WB-74AB/0520) was also seized. However, the co-accused is absconding. The arrested confessed to the crime that he had given a lift to the girl with the intention of kidnapping her and taking her to Siliguri.

The arrested was produced at the CJM court, Darjeeling. He has been charged under sections 365/34 IPC (kidnapping/ abducting by several persons.) “The police had prayed for 5 days of police custody for further investigation, interrogation, arrest of the co-accused, and reconstruction of the crime. The court remanded him to four days of police custody” stated Pankaj Prasad, Assistant Public Prosecutor.