Darjeeling civic body to revive fire hydrant system

dajeeling: Three shops were gutted in a devastating fire on Lebong Cart Road in Darjeeling. In the wake of the fire, the Darjeeling Municipality has decided to revive the fire hydrant system that has become a thing of the past now. Out of the 113 fire hydrants that were operational in the Hill town when the British left, only one remains operational now.



A fire broke out in Lebong Cart Road at around 11:30pm, at a closed tea stall next to the WBDCL office in Darjeeling. The fire brigade was informed. Two engines managed to douse the fire however three shops were totally gutted. It was a close shave as the area is densely and has houses, business establishments and offices in close proximity.

The shops of Bishal Sarki, Uma Rai and Abhishek Rai were totally gutted. One of the shops was an eatery, the other two shops used to sell tea, beverages along with doubling as photocopier shops.

Four LPG cylinders found inside the shops were safely removed. It feared to be an electric fire.

Dipen Thakuri, Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality along with local area Municipal Councillor visited the spot and assured of all support.

With each passing day the Hill town is becoming more and more vulnerable.

With increase in population along with the floating population; encroachments; roads becoming narrower with many not even motorable at present, in case of a fire in most cases fire engines and even smaller fire fighting vehicles cannot reach the spot.

Earlier during the British era there were 113 fire hydrants in all important locations of town. In case of a fire breakout, the fire brigade used to attach their hose pipes to the hydrants and get a steady supply of water.

At present no hydrants can be seen in town. Even if there are hydrants there is no water. Roads and houses have been built over them. Water connections of the hydrants have also been pilfered in most cases.

Recently a fire hydrant was removed by an under construction Shopping Mall coming up on Nehru Road (approach road to Mall) where once stood the famous Shangrila Hotel and Restaurant.

In areas where fire fighting vehicles can’t reach, fire hydrants are the live savers.

“Among 47 fire hydrants only one is functional. This is located at Chandmari. We will revive the fire hydrant system” stated Dipendra Thakuri, Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality talking to

Millennium Post.

Regarding the case of the missing hydrant of Nehru Road, Thakuri stated that the municipality will immediately ask the builder to set it up or make alternative arrangements immediately.

On December 3, 2014, a devastating fire had broken out in the densely populated Pound Road in Darjeeling. 9 families were rendered homeless in the fire and 5 persons were injured. Two buildings were damaged. Though three fire engines were pressed into service they could not reach the spot owing to narrow roads.

The Chandmari Fire Hydrant had then saved the day for many.