Darjeeling braces for triangular contest with IGJF announcing candidates

Darjeeling: The Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) on Sunday officially announced its list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections. The candidate list includes Ajoy Edwards, along with a lawyer and two retired bureaucrats.



The name of Advocate Bandana Rai was announced for the Kurseong Constituency, while retired bureaucrat Bernone Britto Lepcha has been fielded from Kalimpong; Nimesh Sundas, also a former bureaucrat, has been nominated from Matigara-Naxalbari and Krishna Nanda Singh from Siliguri. Ajoy Edwards, the Chief Convenor, has been fielded from Darjeeling.

The announcement was made at Sonada during the final casting work of the under-construction Unmukti Bridge at Intake. The IGJF had indicated its intent to contest the elections independently, calling on regional parties in the Hills to unite in order to safeguard regional identity.

It had given a call for a regional coalition sans the BJP, TMC, Congress and CPIM (all national parties). The party also announced its decision to balance between ‘land’ and ‘road.’ “While we aspire for separation from Bengal, we will also stress development. Above all, liberation and empowerment of our people,” stated Edwards.

The candidate announcement coincided with a Shraamdan (voluntary labour) programme at the Unmukti Bridge construction site, where senior leaders, including Edwards, Rai and Lepcha, were seen participating in manual work alongside supporters. “We know that Gorkhaland cannot be got from Bengal’s Assembly, but the road starts from there,” added Bandana Rai. The party aims to attract the “silent majority” (those who are not actively involved in politics), especially the youth. The poll plank mainly stresses Parivartan.

Despite not being part of any administrative board, IGJF leaders claimed that they have been actively involved in grassroots development activities across the Hills, including construction of roads, bridges, public buildings, playgrounds and community halls, as well as providing assistance to economically weaker sections.

With the IGJF declaring its candidates, the Hills of North Bengal braces for a triangular fight with Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, the party in power in the Hills; the BJP and the IGJF candidates in the fray.