Darjeeling: Anit Thapa launches multiple projs worth over Rs 35 cr

Darjeeling: Anit Thapa, Chief Executive Member, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) launched multiple projects pegged at Rs 35.37 crore in Peshok, Darjeeling.



Addressing a gathering at the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Thapa urged the Panchayat members to remain vigilant and ensure that the quality of work is maintained as it is the tax payers money that is being used to fund the projects.

“The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik secured 92 per cent votes in the GTA area in the rural polls. The public has banked on us to fulfill their aspirations. We have to work accordingly. The BGPM is a party with deep roots, it is time to further nurture it and make it stronger,” stated Thapa, addressing a gathering at the Saraswati Higher Secondary school ground in Peshok.

He further stated that the funding is by the government. “Quality work needs to be ensured and the Panchayat has to keep stringent vigil for this. The Panchayat members and Panchayat Samity members have to ensure that all development projects, whether funded by the Centre, state or GTA are up to the mark, as it is the taxpayers money. The Panchayat has to take full responsibility for this,” added Thapa.

Thapa claimed that much time is being lost in getting back things that the Hills have lost in the past. “Owing to the agitations in the past we have lost many things. We ourselves are to blame for SSC (Hills) and the Employment Exchange becoming defunct. We had even lost the Panhayat Raj. We worked relentlessly to get it back,” added Thapa.

Preeti Goyal, Chief Secretary, GTA, Samden Dukpa, Executive Director, PHED and Mani Prasad Rai, Executive Member, Minority Affairs department were also present during the foundation laying ceremony.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid include water supply schemes for Dawaipani and Tukdah garden at Rs 9981346, water supply scheme for Tukdah, Lopchu Khasmahal and Lopchu Tea Garden at a cost of Rs 165429994 along with water supply scheme for Peshok tea garden at a cost of Rs 95642092.

The water supply projects will be implemented by the PHE department (Jal Jeevan Mission).

Under the Tukdah Engineering Division, the projects include construction of road from Hospital Danrato Ganjabari via Danra Gaon at Rs 9965197, construction of road from Naksha Golai to Channowte Danra in Peshok at a cost of Rs 43600987, construction of road from Dak Bunglow to SSK Bhawan, Peshok at a cost of Rs 9857000.

The projects include construction of community halls at Bhatti Danra, Peshok at a cost of Rs 10620309, at 8 No. Kothi Danra in Peshok and at Dokan Danra, Lopchu Tea Estate, at a cost of Rs 3877000 each. Construction of Virkuna Samaj Ghar at Lochu at a cost of Rs 954000.