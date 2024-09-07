Darjeeling admin: Mandatory health checkups for Sandakphu visitors

DARJEELING: The district administration has decided on a mandatory health checkup for tourists visiting Sandakphu. Located at an altitude of 3636m, Sandakphu, a tourist hotspot is the highest point of the state of West Bengal. Two back to back meetings of the district administration with different departments, GTA, police, Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and tourism stakeholders in Darjeeling on Friday, came up with a number of proposals to enhance safety and security for the tourists



visiting Sandakphu.

“With tourists making a bee line for Sandakphu, health issues are of major concern. Most of the tourists arrive from the sea level and immediately make it to an altitude of 3636m without acclimatisation. The visitors include senior citizens who are highly vulnerable. We have discussed this issue in detail and have proposed a mandatory health check up at Maneybhanjyang before starting the journey to Sandakphu. An advisory will be issued to each tourist after the checkup and they will have to act accordingly,” stated Richard Lepcha, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Darjeeling.

There have been a number of incidents of illness leading to deaths in Sandakphu. “We have also decided that vehicles will not be allowed to start for Sandakphu from Maneybhanjyang after 2pm.

At such a high altitude driving after dark and in the dense fog also increases the chances of mishaps,” added the SDO. It takes around 4 hours to drive up to Sandakphu from Maneybhanjyang, at a distance of 32 km. Owing to the remote terrain and its location in the Singhalila National Park, communication is another major problem. “We have requested the SSB for help. The SSB has decided to start a 24x7 helpline, so that in cases of emergency they can be contacted for help,” stated Lepcha.

Incidentally Sandakphu is located on the India Nepal border. Security is manned by the SSB, deployed along the border. “We have been providing medical assistance to the tourists and even evacuating them in case of emergencies. We will continue doing so on humanitarian grounds. The tourists should fill up a consent form also,” stated Ajeet Mohan, Commandant, SSB.

“Health is a major issue and there should be mandatory health checkups. We have also proposed that tourists should spend a day in and around Maneybhanjyang to acclimatise and then start for Sandakphu in the morning after the health check up,” proposed Chandan Pradhan, President, Singhalila Land Rover Owners Welfare Association. After the next round of meetings plans are to implement these proposals before September 15.