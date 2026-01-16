DARJEELING: 6th Schedule demand returns with new political formation

Darjeeling: The 6th Schedule demand returned to the Darjeeling Hills holding the hands of newly floated Gorkha National Liberation Front (Subashbadi). The political party that was formed on December 29, held its first public meeting at the Sumeru Manch in Darjeeling on Friday.

“We want the Union government to bring an ordinance to grant 6th Schedule status to the Darjeeling Hills. It just needs the political will of the government. Let Darjeeling MP Raju take up the task to get this done and the entire Hills will rally behind BJP for the forthcoming elections. However, they will not do it,” stated Bhanu Lama, a former GNLF leader who is now the Convenor of GNLF(S.)

Incidentally The Sixth Schedule Constitutional (Amendment) Bill 2007 and the Constitutional (one hundred and seventh amendment) Bill 2007 had been tabled in the Lok Sabha by the then home minister Shivraj Patil, on November 30, 2007. On the objections of the BJP, the Bills had then been referred to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs. Nineteen of the 21 political parties and associations opposed the Sixth Schedule before the Parliamentary Standing Committee. The final report tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 28, 2008, read that the Bill could be passed but with due reassessment of the present ground realities and after making certain amendments. The GNLF(S) will be visiting Kolkata and Delhi soon to take the 6th Schedule demand forward.

“The 6th Schedule will protect our land. We need the 6th Schedule to save Darjeeling, for industry, environment, tourism and our geographical boundaries. All should unite to raise this demand,” added Lama.

“There is rampant corruption in GTA. It has become a seat for contractors. Projects are taken up to benefit the contractors. During the DGHC, so many tourist lodges, cottages were constructed. Now they have all been leased out. What is the use of the Tourism department when they can’t run their own properties?” questioned Lama.

Lama stated that under the 1988 DGHC accord, land in Siliguri was handed over by the State government to the DGHC to construct the Gorkha Welfare Centre, which has now been converted into a hotel. He alleged nearly Rs 12 crore was spent on renovation and Rs 2 crore on electricity, and the property was leased for Rs 50 lakh. Lama questioned possible kickbacks and claimed a tacit understanding between Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and GTA Chief Anit Thapa, citing inaction on Har Ghar Jal projects. He also called granting Scheduled Tribe status to 11 Gorkha communities an empty BJP promise.