Darjeeling: 55-year-old tourist from South 24-Parganas dies

Darjeeling: A tourist from South 24 Parganas died in Darjeeling reportedly due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.

Amiya Nath Ghosh (55) along with his and two other families was on a visit to Kalimpong and Darjeeling. Hailing from Sonarpur, Harinavi, South 24 Parganas, the group of nine reached Darjeeling on January 30 after visiting Kalimpong the last day.

This is the third tourist death recorded in 2025 in the Darjeeling district.

“From NJP the group visited Kalimpong on January 29. On January 30 they arrived at Darjeeling,” stated Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

“In Darjeeling, we checked in at a hotel near the Mall. The whole day we visited different spots including the Mall. At night, we all had dinner and went to our rooms. At around 10:30 pm, we heard cries for help from his daughter and wife. We immediately rushed to his room to find Ghosh on the bed. He was feeling very sick,” stated Rupam Sarkar, a friend of the deceased.

They immediately approached the hotel, got a vehicle and rushed Ghosh to the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital. “He was declared ‘brought dead’ at the hospital,”

added Chauhan.

On Friday a post mortem was conducted. “Ghosh was suffering from cardiac ailments and was under medication. The doctors feel that he had a massive cardiac arrest. The GTA helped us a lot. Rajesh Chauhan of the GTA arranged a free ambulance to Siliguri along with transportation for us. From Siliguri, they arranged a vehicle to take the deceased to South 24 Parganas, where his cremation will take place,” stated Sarkar.

2024 had also seen a number of tourist deaths in Darjeeling especially in the high reaches of Sandakphu. High altitude and extreme cold had taken the toll.