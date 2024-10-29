Darjeeling: 3-day spiritual retreat held on 157th birth anniv of Sister Nivedita

Darjeeling: Darjeeling strengthened bonds with Sister Nivedita on her 157th birth anniversary. People from all walks of life paid respect to her at the Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Education and Cultural Centre (RKMNECC), Roy Villa, Darjeeling. A three-day spiritual retreat was organised at the RKMNECC that culminated in the birth anniversary commemorations.

“The spiritual retreat revolved around Sister Nivedita and different aspects of her life, works and contribution towards nation building. 71 devotees participated in the retreat that commenced on October 26. On October 28, marking Sister Nivedita’s birth anniversary, we had a day-long programme. Students of Sister Nivedita Music school participated in a cultural programme,” stated Swami Mahatapananda, Centre Head, RKMNECC, Darjeeling.

The day saw the students offering Khadas (traditional scarves) and garlands at the portrait of Sister Nivedita amid the chanting of hymns. A cake was cut and food offerings were made to mark the occasion. A cultural show was organised in the evening in which the students took part. Songs, dances and a short play on the life of Sister Nivedita was also staged. “Sister believed in holistic development of which culture was an important component, hence the cultural show,” added the centre head.

Inspired by Swami Vivekananda, Margaret Elizabeth Noble, an Irish lady came to India in 1898 where she became a disciple of Swami Vivekananda, christened “Nivedita.” She was a renowned social reformer, teacher and a freedom fighter. Sister Nivedita visited Darjeeling seven times. She breathed her last at the Roy Villa on October 13, 1911. She was then cremated at the Darjeeling crematorium. After returning from the USA in 1925, Swami Abhedananda, a disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Deva and Brother Monk of Swami Vivekananda had erected a memorial at the crematorium.

The marble plaque at the memorial reads: “Here repose the ashes of Sister Nivedita, who gave her all to India.” The Government of West Bengal had officially handed over Roy Villa to the Ramakrishna Mission on July 10, 2013.