Darj Zoo: 4 red pandas & 2 snow leopard cubs born in captivity

Darjeeling: There is good tidings at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (Pnhzp,) popularly known as the Darjeeling Zoo. Four Red Panda cubs and two Snow leopard cubs have been born in captivity. The Pnhzp specialises in ex-situ conservation of highly endangered high altitude species, including red pandas and the snow leopards.



“Four red panda cubs and two snow leopard cubs were born. They are around two-months-old and are in the best of health and spirits. They have been housed at Tobgay Danra, the non-display conservation breeding centre,” stated Basavaraj Holeyachi, Director, Pnhzp while talking to Millennium Post.

The snow leopard cubs were born to Rahala. The red panda cubs were born to Nikki and Prasanna. With the addition of the new members, the number of red pandas stands at 19 and snow leopards at 11 at the Pnhzp. Founded in 1958, the Pnhzp was adjudged the best zoo in the country across all categories in September 2022. The Pnhzp is successfully engaged in the conservation breeding of 10 endangered species, including red panda, snow leopard, blue sheep, Himalayan Tahr, Himalayan wolf, salamander, Monal, Blood Pheasants, Satire Tragopan and Grey Peacock Pheasant.

The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) in a social media post on January 5, 2024, had stated: “Presently, the PNHZP has the largest captive population of snow leopards in the world.” WAZA had lauded the Darjeeling Zoo for successfully breeding snow leopards for the past 30 years.

Snow leopards reside in the high rugged mountains of Central and South Asia. They are so elusive that it has earned them the title “Ghost of the mountain.”

The WAZA post stated that snow leopards are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, with an estimated population of between 4,000 and 7,500 individuals remaining in the wild.

“The Snow Leopard Breeding Programme at the PNHZP is the only breeding programme of the species in Southeast Asia.

A total of 79 births have been recorded in the park, including six cubs born (in 2023,) which is the highest number of surviving births since the programme’s inception” stated the WAZA post.