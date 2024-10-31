Darj: Two arrested for blocking NH 55

Darjeeling: Police arrested Sumit Dewan and Prasit Rai, both residents of Margaret’s Hope Tea Estate under Jorebunglow Police Station, Darjeeling for allegedly blocking National Highway (NH) 55 at Sonada on September 30 during the tea garden workers’ agitation for bonus. The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Darjeeling, remanded them to 3 days police custody.

“NH55 was blocked on September 30 in demand of a 20 per cent bonus for tea garden workers of Darjeeling. Both local residents and tourists faced harassment with ambulances being stopped and tourists missing flights and trains. Police had initiated a suo moto case.

From CCTV footage, the two were identified. Police had information that there would be attempts to block the NH55 again during Diwali in demand of 20 per cent bonus though 16 per cent bonus has already been paid. The two were then arrested and produced at the CJM Court in Darjeeling on Wednesday. Their bail prayer has been rejected and they have been remanded to three days of police custody,” stated Pankaj Prasad, Assistant Public Prosecutor. The duo have been charged under Sections 189, 285 and 8B of National Highway Act. Later Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was also added, stated the APP. Tea garden workers had gathered at the Darjeeling court premises shouting slogans, protesting the arrests.