Darj: Terai-Dooars drivers allege harassment; unions threaten strike

Siliguri: Allegations of harassment of the drivers from the plains have surfaced in the Darjeeling hills, drawing sharp criticism from nine transport organisations representing Siliguri, Terai and Dooars. The joint platform, Nationalist Taxi Drivers Association, addressed the media in Siliguri on Wednesday, claiming that drivers from the plains are increasingly facing intimidation and obstruction while transporting tourists to various hill destinations.

According to the associations, drivers from Siliguri and the plains are being prevented from operating in the hills despite holding valid All Bengal permits.

They alleged that several hill-based driver groups are stopping vehicles, denying them access to sightseeing points and in certain cases even assaulting them.

Over the past few days, multiple videos and social media posts have reportedly surfaced in which open threats were issued to Siliguri and Dooars-based drivers. Several operators have stated that vehicles were being stopped without justification and drivers were subjected to verbal abuse and unauthorised document checks by local groups posing as enforcers.

Complaints submitted to the police have reportedly yielded no action, the associations claimed, adding that harassment has intensified after the complaints were lodged.

Drivers alleged that vehicles from the plains are being stopped mid-journey in front of tourists, denied parking spaces and forced to drop tourists only at hotels. They also claimed they are being barred from popular tourist points such as Tiger Hill and the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, despite meeting all legal requirements under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The associations have jointly submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate of Darjeeling, Siliguri Police Commissioner and other officials seeking immediate intervention in the matter.

Uday Saha, member of the NJP Taxi Union’s executive committee, said the situation has become intolerable. “For the past few days our drivers have been assaulted and harassed. We have All Bengal permits, yet we are being stopped and threatened.”

Mehboob Alam, secretary of the Nationalist Taxi Drivers Association, warned that the issue could rapidly escalate. “Sikkim has already stopped plain-area vehicles. Now Darjeeling is doing the same. If this continues, soon Terai and Dooars may follow. If this is not resolved soon, we will launch a major agitation.”

The organisations have warned that if authorities fail to intervene immediately, they may call for a bandh and suspend services to the hills, adding further strain to the region’s tourism sector.