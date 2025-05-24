Darj student first NCC girl from Bengal to summit Everest

Kolkata: Pratima Rai became the first National Cadet Corps (NCC) from Bengal to summit the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest (8,849 meters). She was part of the National Cadet Corps expedition team and her achievement is being hailed as a milestone for the region. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Rai for her feat. “Heartiest congratulations to Cadet Pratima Rai of St. Joseph’s College, Darjeeling, for becoming the first girl from West Bengal in the NCC to scale Mount Everest. At just 21, her extraordinary feat stands as a powerful testament to the indomitable spirit, courage, and determination of our youth. Hailing from Ghum in the hills of Darjeeling, she has carried the aspirations of Bengal to the highest summit in the world. Her achievement is not just a personal triumph but a proud moment for the entire nation, and a source of inspiration for generations to come,” Banerjee wrote in her X handle. Currently a 4th-semester student in the department of Political Science at St. Joseph’s College, Darjeeling, Rai hails from Ghoom. According to sources, Rai was the only female cadet selected from Bengal in the expedition which included 19 cadets from across India. The team reached the summit at 3 am on May 18, marking a historic achievement for the NCC and a moment of pride for her college, St Joseph’s College and the entire Darjeeling region.

Captain Dhiraj Bhraman, the associate NCC officer of St Joseph’s College, said that Pratima’s dedication and achievement are a testament to courage, endurance and the spirit of the youth, encouraging more young women from the hills to dream big. The college also considered it a proud moment and a significant milestone, inspiring students across Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulates Pratima Raithe region.