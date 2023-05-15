Darj: State allocates Rs 1.59 cr for revamp of 180-yr-old church

darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has floated a tender for the restoration of iconic St. Andrew’s Church of Darjeeling. The state government has allocated Rs 1.59 crore for the restoration of the 180-year-old church. Work will be implemented through the tourism department of the GTA.



“A tender has already been floated. Work will commence as soon as the tender process is complete and an agency is engaged,” stated Sonam Bhutia, Executive Director, Tourism, GTA.

Incidentally the heritage St. Andrew’s church, located at the Darjeeling Mall is one of the most prominent landmarks of the Hill town. The foundation stone of the church had been laid on St. Andrew’s day, November 30, 1843. The first service was held in October 1844. After lightning struck the spire in September 1867 resulting in extensive damage, it took nearly three years to resume church service.

The clock tower was built in 1883. The north and south transepts, with porches, were added in 1897.

“Over the years the condition of the church deteriorated. Finally in 2008 we approached the Government of West Bengal through Raghu Singh, the Principal Secretary, tourism department for the restoration of the church as a heritage site,” stated Noreen Dunne, Secretary of the English congregation.

An architect, working with UNESCO, after a survey had suggested that the damp had to be stopped along with the leakage of water from the roof, stated Dunne.

For this the gutter drains and downpipes made had to be repaired.

“We had collected around Rs 7 lakh from well wishers and used the money to build a retention wall around the church,” added Dunne. Manish Chakravarti, eminent restoration architect had been engaged. After a detailed survey and study he had prepared a Detailed Project Report.

Around 2012, the state government had sanctioned an amount.

“However, in 2013 everything came to a halt and the amount sanctioned was reportedly sent back for some unknown reason,” added Dunne. “The St. Andrew’s church is a landmark. It is a heritage. We had proposed the restoration of the church to which the State Government has agreed,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive member, GTA.

Sources state that the GTA has got in touch with Manish Chakravarti to oversee the restoration work as he had conducted a detailed study and prepared a DPR in the past.