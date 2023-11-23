Darj Police plans 2 mega events for festive season

Darjeeling: Ask anyone in the hilltown what are the two things that Darjeeling takes very seriously. The spontaneous answer would be music and marathon.

The Darjeeling Police has now decided to bring the two together in a three-day gala event in December. While on December 22 and 23, the first edition of the Darjeeling “Melo-Tea Fest” will be organised, December 24 will witness the 10th edition of the Darjeeling Police Marathon.

“The Melo-Tea Fest will showcase the best things that Darjeeling has to offer — music and tea. We want to promote this as a calendar event. It will not only help revive the glorious past of Darjeeling music but will also boost tourism,” stated Praween Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

The main focus of the fest will be an open rock competition. The first prize is Rs 5 lakh and the second is Rs 3 lakh. “Parikrama” the famous band will be judging the competition and also performing.

“Darjeeling was once upon a time a Mecca for music. Over the years, owing to various reasons the scenario changed. Such a fest will help revive it as well as provide a platform for upcoming bands. We already are getting enquiries from neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan, regarding the fest,” stated a musician from Darjeeling.

Bands will have to send one original audio recording and a video recording of a cover by December 5. By December 7, the selected bands will be intimated. The selected bands will perform on December 22. From the preliminary round, five will be selected to perform on December 23 out of which the first three will receive the cash awards. There will also be awards for best vocalist, guitarist, keyboard player and drummer. “The 10th edition of the Darjeeling marathon will take place on December 24. There will be different categories in the 21 km and 10 km run with a total cash award of Rs 9.8 lakh,” stated the SP. This year the registration amount has been reduced and the cash award for the 21 km has been increased to Rs 1.25 lakh. The marathon route is IAFF and AIMS-certified (International measurement certified).