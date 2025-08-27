Darj Police announce Rs 2L reward to trace ‘missing boy’

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Police have announced a reward of Rs 2,00,000 for any valuable information that could help trace 14-year-old Ishan Gurung, who is ‘missing’ and has been allegedly abducted.

According to police, Ishan Gurung, son of Kishore Gurung from 10th Mile forest village in Sevok, is around 3’11” tall, fair in complexion and of normal build.

Authorities have urged citizens to come forward with any information regarding the boy’s whereabouts. Informants can contact the police at 9733300575 or 9147889058 or write to [email protected] Police have assured that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.

Gurung is a class VII student of Krishna Maya Memorial Nepali High School in Siliguri. According to eyewitnesses, on Saturday evening Ishan and some of his friends were fishing near Sevoke Bridge when a group of miscreants arrived in a four-wheeler, engaged the boy in conversation and then forcibly dragged him inside before speeding away. Sobir Tamang, an eyewitness, stated: “I tried to stop the vehicle but failed.”

