Darj: Oppn camps criticise Amit Shah as he cancels meeting

Siliguri: Sunday saw the last minute cancellation of Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Darjeeling, reportedly owing to inclement weather not allowing his chopper to land. The Union minister then flew to Katihar where he addressed an election campaign.



Opposition parties were quick to claim that the inclement political climate had forced Shah to stay away. However, Shah sent an audio clip that was played over the microphone in which the Union Home minister assured peace, development and resolution of the Gorkha issues.

The BJP and alliance partners, including the GNLF, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, CPRM and others had organised a “Vijay Sankal Sabha” in support of BJP candidate Raju Bista, at the Gorkha Stadium, Lebong on the outskirts of the Darjeeling town from 9:30 am on Sunday. Shah, the main speaker, was to make an appearance around noon. The campaign started as per schedule with BJP and alliance leaders addressing the gathering. However, around noon there was an announcement that the helicopter had hovered thrice around the helipad but failed to land owing to inclement weather. Later, Raju Bista played an audio clip address in which Shah assured that the BJP-led Union government is working to ensure that the Gorkhas get justice and that the Indian Constitution would ensure justice to the Gorkhas. Shah further stated that Centre is seriously considering granting Scheduled Tribe status to 11 Gorkha left out communities.

“Modiji has made a number of schemes on tourism and tea garden workers. However, the TMC does not allow us to implement the labour laws. Earlier, the Left and TMC did nothing but instigat bloodshed in the Hills. Only Modiji can ensure peace and development,” added Shah in the audio clip.

Bista later stated that the Union Home minister had given his assurance to address all issues of the Gorkhas. “The Hills can only develop under Modiji’s leadership,’’ iterated Bista. Darjeeling goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase.

“The helicopter had taken off but owing to very few people on the ground he did not come. There were around 4000 chairs but not 1500 people also,” claimed Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha.

“India’s Union Home minister and BJP leader was to hold an election campaign in Darjeeling but owing to low turnout he flew off to Katihar. Leaving Bengal he has gone to Bihar,” stated Bedabrata Dutta, spokesperson, Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress.

“Inclement weather is just an excuse. How could he show his face when he has not fulfilled a single commitment he had made 3 years ago from the same stage in Lebong? I was with him on the same stage and remember his commitments vividly,” stated Ajoy Edards, president, Hamro Party.

The Hill party, a former ally of the BJP, had parted ways with the saffron brigade with the party failing to live up to its commitments made to the Gorkhas over the past 15 years.