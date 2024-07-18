Darj: Mortal remains of braveheart arrive home

Darjeeling: Finally, the braveheart arrived home draped in the Tricolour. It took more than 9 hours for the mortal remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa to reach home to Ging, Darjeeling from the Bengdubi Army camp, covering a distance of around 68 km on Thursday. His last rites will take place in Ging with full military honours at Ging on Friday. The Captain had made the supreme sacrifice, fighting terrorists on July 15 in the Desa Forest, Doda, Jammu and Kashmir.



On Thursday, the cavalcade started from Bengdubi Army Station near Siliguri for Ging at around 8:30 am. People had gathered all along the route to pay their respects to the slain hero. As the cavalcade made its way up the serpentine road, the mountain air reverberated with “Captain Brijesh Thapa Amar Rahey” (Captain Thapa will remain immortal) and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” (Hail Mother India). In each settlement along the route, the cavalcade was stopped with people offering flowers and ‘khadas’ (traditional scarves) as a mark of respect. At around 11:30 am, the cavalcade reached Kurseong via Rohini. A huge crowd had gathered in front of the Kurseong Railway Station to offer their respects. In many places along the route tables were set up with the bravehearts photograph where people offered floral tributes.

The cavalcade stopped at Sonada, Jorebungalow, Ghoom before reaching Darjeeling town at around 4pm. “I want to join the Army when I grow up,” stated Rajesh Thapa, a school student. The cavalcade reached his ancestral home at Ging at around 5:30 pm amid full military honours.