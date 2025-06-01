Darj: Man gets lifer for repeated rape of minor

Darjeeling: The special POCSO Court in Darjeeling convicted a 38-year-old and pronounced life sentence for repeated rape of a minor. Riwaz Rai, Special Public Prosecutor, POCSO stated: “The special POCSO Court of Darjeeling convicted one Dhiman Tamang to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000. The court further ordered victim compensation of Rs 5 lakh. The convict was sentenced under Section 6 of the POCSO Act (aggravated sexual assault). 19 witnesses were examined in this case,” added Rai.

Narrating the incident, Rai stated that in February 2023, the victim’s father passed away. Dhiman Tamang, a Lama, had arrived at the victim’s house to perform rituals. However, taking advantage of the situation he repeatedly raped her. “Later, the victim confided to her mother that she was suffering from regular stomach aches. When her mother got her examined, the doctor stated that she was pregnant. Based on a complaint lodged on February 23, 2023, Tamang was arrested,” stated Rai.