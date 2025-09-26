Darj: Man gets lifer for murder

Darjeeling: The District and Sessions Court, Darjeeling sentenced a 45-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of a woman residing in the same locality.

“Judge Jimut Bahan Biswas pronounced 45-year-old Punya Prakash Gurung of Gairigaon in Ging, Lebong, Darjeeling guilty of murdering 57-year-old Shanti Gurung of the same locality.

Charged under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (murder) Punya was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment. 17 witnesses were examined in this case,” stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor (PP, ) Darjeeling.

On July 29, 2024 Punya had entered the house of the victim in the absence of her husband Topchey Gurung.

He had then tried to sexually assault her. When she resisted, Punya had mercilessly rained blows and kicks on her.

Later, neighbours found her lying unconscious in a pool of blood in the toilet. When she was rushed to the hospital, the doctor declared her ‘brought dead’.

Punya was arrested based on a complaint lodged. The chargesheet was filed on October 25, 2024,” added the Public Prosecutor.

“Darjeeling district has one of the highest rates of conviction which has emerged as a major deterrent. Murder cases have slashed to below 1 per cent with around 98 per cent successful conviction,” added Rai.