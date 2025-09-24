Darj: Man gets lifer for mother’s murder

Darjeeling: The District and Sessions Judge, Darjeeling sentenced a 40 year old man to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering his mother, 72-year-old Mita Thapa.

“On Wednesday, Judge Jimut Bahan Biswas convicted 40-year-old Kailash Thapa of Takdah under the Rungli Rungliot Police Station, Darjeeling and pronounced a sentence of rigorous life imprisonment for murdering his mother. 16 witnesses were examined in this case,” stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor (PP), Darjeeling.

Narrating the incident, Rai stated that the convict who was an alcoholic used to regularly harass his parents for money. In August 2024 during one such incident, when his parents had denied him money, he beat them both. While his father became bedridden, his mother’s arm was fractured. She had to be hospitalised.

Local residents had filed a police complaint and Kailash was sent to the correctional home. Later, his mother got him out on bail.

“Again on November 26, 2024 Kailash demanded money. When his mother denied, Kailash in a fit of rage poured kerosene on his mother Mita and set her on fire.

Hearing her cries for help, neighbours rushed her to the Takdah Primary Health Centre. From there she was taken to Siliguri for treatment.

However, on December 4, Mita Thapa died. Locals had lodged a complaint against Kailash and he was arrested,” added the PP. He was charged under Section 302 (Murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.