Darj: Even 14 years later, justice remains elusive for Late Madan Tamang’s family

Darjeeling: As many as 14 years have passed yet justice remains elusive for Late Madan Tamang’s family. The Hill leader was brutally murdered in broad daylight on this day in 2010 in Darjeeling. The CBI is investigating the case.



“It has been 14 years and still we haven’t got justice. Maybe there is politics involved which is why the assassins and conspirators are not behind bars. It is so sad. However, I am still alive in the hope that one day justice will be delivered,” stated Bharati Tamang, widow of Late Madan Tamang.

Darjeeling paid floral tributes at the statue of Late Madan Tamang at the Upper Clubside, Darjeeling on Tuesday, the day marking the death of the Hill leader. Family members, leaders and supporters of the All India Gorkha League (AIGL) along with leaders from other political camps were present to mark the occasion.

“It is such a sad day for the Hills. In broad daylight such a leader was killed. Thousands of conspirators had gathered on that day to kill a single person. If Madan Tamang’s family members want, the Hamro Party will take full responsibility of seeing the case through in courts, including the High Court and the Supreme Court. We want the assassins and conspirators to be brought to book. Our legal team will meet Madan Tamang’s family to discuss the legal way forward. Justice will be delivered. The Hills should not be a witness to another day like that,” stated Ajoy Edwards, president, Hamro Party.Madan Tamang was attacked while he was overseeing preparations for a public meeting at Upper Clubside in the heart of Darjeeling town on May 21, 2010. He was declared brought dead at the Sadar Hospital then. The Madan Tamang case was initially being investigated by the CID but was later handed over to the CBI.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung along with 22 other top leaders of the GJM were implicated in the case. The list included Gurung’s wife Asha Gurung and GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri. In August 2017, a Calcutta City Court had discharged Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung and directed that charges be framed against 47 others accused.