‘Darj Dist Hosp to get C-Arm by this week’

The Darjeeling district hospital is all set to get a C-Arm by this week and the machine will be operational by the end of this month stated Arun Sigchi, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabhasad in-charge of Health.

“The district hospital will be receiving the C-Arm by this week and it will be operational by the end of this month,” stated Sigchi, talking to Millennium Post.

Incidentally, Ajoy Edward, Sabhasad, GTA and president, Hamro Party had alleged that the lack of the equipment has resulted in orthopedic surgeon Sanjay Hait tendering his resignation. “He wants to work for the poor and needy but owing to lack of a C-Arm he is frustrated and has tendered his resignation. We have been demanding for a C-Arm since January. It costs only Rs 5 lakh. Despite assurances the hospital does not have it,” alleged Edwards.

Though Hait could not be contacted for comments, hospital authorities stated that the resignation does not specify this reason and that it has not been accepted.

Sigchi stated that the GTA has been working sincerely since coming into power 9 months ago. “We had applied for the C-Arm. It is in the pipeline as the state government provides equipment to all the Government hospitals. We will get it this week,” added Sigchi.

A C-Arm is an advanced medical imaging device based on X-Ray technology and is used in orthopedic surgeries and procedures.

Sigchi also stated that he has instructed the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Darjeeling to send a show cause notice to Block Medical Officer of Health, Sukhiapohari along with a few other staff of the Block Health Centre for their absence during his surprise visit .

“I had gone on a surprise visit at around 11am and the BMOH was not in his chair. He arrived around noon whereas he should have been present at 9 am. A few others were also missing. When I checked the attendance register one had marked himself present till May 31 already. We will not tolerate such negligence in the health sector. I have given instructions for their show cause. If we do not get satisfactory answers, appropriate action will follow,” stated Sigchi.

He stated that he will be going on such surprise visits to all the hospitals.