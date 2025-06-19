Darj court convicts woman for attempt to murder

Darjeeling: The Sessions Court of Darjeeling convicted a 53-year-old woman for attempt to murder under Section 307 on Wednesday.

“Judge Jimut Bahan Biswas convicted one Kalpana Sharma under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10000, in default of which an additional rigorous imprisonment for 3 months,” stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor.

Narrating the incident, Rai stated that the case dates back to June 2024. Kalpana Sharma, a resident of Amar Gram, Ghosh Nursery, Darjeeling, used to lend money on interest. She had lent Rs 1 lakh to one Sushma Chettri Mukhia, also of Amar Gram. Sushma, however, failed to pay back the amount. In due course with interest accumulating, the amount compounded to Rs 2,80,000. Kalpana started threatening Sushma regularly.

“Kalpana then lodged false complaints against Sushma’s aged mother and sister in law at the police station. The officer in-charge, Darjeeling Police Station called the duo to the police station. On questioning, he found out that they did not owe any money but it was Sushma who had borrowed money. Sushma was also called to the police station where a compromise was reached” added the PP. Sushma assured that she would pay back the amount within a year in easy instalments.

“However, this did not pacify Kalpana. She seized a stick and beat up Sushma. She even took out a knife and stabbed Sushma on the left side of the lower region of the neck causing a deep wound. Sushma was admitted to the hospital. Kalpana was arrested. A chargesheet was filed on June 18, 2024. Justice has been delivered within a year.”