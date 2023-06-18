Darj citizens take initiative to crown the Queen with Azalea

Darjeeling: A citizen’s initiative to transform the Mall into a crown on the head of the Queen of the Hills, resulted in the planting of around 2,500 saplings of Azalea, a flowering shrub on Sunday.



Students, NCC cadets, runners, athletes along with people from all walks of life joined in the effort to make the town even more beautiful. Darjeeling residents, including the ones having roots in Darjeeling, residing abroad pitched in to procure the saplings. The effort was initiated by two persons who were former substance abusers but are now off drugs.

“It is a tribute to all substance abusers who did not get a second chance in life and are no more. I wanted this to be an eye opener and an inspiration to all. People should realise that one can give back to the place one loves in different ways,” stated Bandhu Ratna Bomzan. Bomzan had painted all the murals that are there in public spaces of the Hill town.

“After painting the murals, my Ananda Sharma and I realised that the Darjeeling Mall or the Chowrasta is the only public space we have left and that we need to preserve it. We then decided to beautify it and make it greener,” stated Bomzan. They then got in touch with the botanists on the choice of plant and zeroed in on Azalea. “Azelea is an indigenous flowering shrub hence it is suitable for Darjeeling. It also flowers twice a year in March-April and again in October-November.

“We floated the idea on social media and there was a huge response. Darjeeling residents immediately pitched in contacting nurseries to send us the saplings. There were many residents of Darjeeling who settled abroad. All wanted to help. On Sunday, we had 2500 saplings,” added Bomzan.

It took five-odd hours with more than 150 volunteers to complete the back breaking task. The saplings were planted in and around Mall. Many individuals and organisations also pledged to look after the plants. The Darjeeling Municipality provided the tools. There were others who sponsored lunch packets. “It was a wonderful effort. We should have more of such collective efforts involving citizens of Darjeeling,” stated Supreet Raj who is from Darjeeling but resides in Delhi now.