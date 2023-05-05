Darj celebrates Buddha Jayanti

darjeeling: Darjeeling ushered in the 2567 Buddha Jayanti (birth anniversary of Lord Buddha) with clear blue skies and a sunny day, a sudden respite from the rain and overcast skies that the hill town has been witnessing for the past few days. Not only did the local residents make the best use of it, but also the tourists were also seen flocking to the Mall to witness the Buddha Jayanti commemorations.



“The day being a gazetted holiday and falling on a Friday, it has resulted in an extended weekend resulting in a rush of tourists, especially from Kolkata. We have near full occupancy,” stated Suman Baraily, a hotelier.

The women’s wing of the Himalayan Buddhist Cultural Association along with the Dharma Chakra Committee had organised a congregation at the Chowrasta followed by a rally through the major thoroughfares of Darjeeling. “We have been witnessing Buddhapurnima rallies since we were kids. However, at present it is organised on a much larger scale and draws a lot of tourists also,” stated Tshering Dorjee, a septuagenarian and member of the organising committee.

The congregation saw a gathering of monks from various monasteries, students and people from all walks of life. It started with prayers “Sangchuyey Monlam” (Prayers for peace for all sentient beings) by the monks.

The procession which followed was a riot of colour and sound. Monks dressed in traditional clothes and different coloured hats, carrying traditional lamaistic musical instruments like the conch, bell, Gyeling (wind instrument), cymbals and drums representing various Buddhist Sects like the Nyingmapa, Kagyupa, Gelugpa and the Sakyapa sects carried altars with statue of Lord Buddha and important Buddhist texts called the “Pushtaks” around town.

Among the texts were the Kangyur which means “Word of the Master” and contains more than 100 volumes of canonical literature consisting of 1108 distinct books and Tanjyur which means the “Commentaries” and contains about 225 volumes consisting of 3458 works of Buddhist Philosophy.

People thronged the streets to pay their reverence to the holy shrines and the Pushtaks (books) being carried. As elderly men and women placed Khadas (traditional silk scarves) on the altars carried on poles, children scurried under the altars as it is the popular belief in the hills that passing under an altar is a very holy gesture and brings good luck, peace and long life. Various organisations distributed water and beverages to the passing processions. “It was such an experience for us. We have visited Darjeeling many times in the past but had never witnessed anything like this before. We were even offered “Payesh” and “Khichuri” at the commemoration in Mall,” stated Dibyendu, a tourist.