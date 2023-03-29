Darj boy pedals to success, bags gold in Nat’l Mountain Bike Championship

Battling all odds, a 14-year-old boy from Darjeeling has bagged the gold medal in the youth category of 19th Mountain Bike National Championship representing Bengal. The three-day long competition being held at Panchkula, Haryana will end on March 30.

14-year-old Satyadeep Rai is a Class 9 student from Assembly of God Church School in Darjeeling.

Talking to Millennium Post over the phone from Panchkula, Satyadeep stated that he is overjoyed. “I got a lot of support from my coach, family members and well wishers in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. From a hobby I want to make cycling a career. I will work hard so that next year too I can bag the gold in sub-junior category.” stated Satyadeep.

However, it has been an uphill task for Satyadeep, his family and his coach - finance being the biggest constraint. “Our athletes have to battle heavy odds. There is dearth of equipment; recognition as professional athletes and above all, funds are a huge problem. I am training the West Bengal team from my pocket. I have even given my bike to them for the competition,” stated Alphonse Rai, the coach for the Bengal team. Rai too hails from Darjeeling.

Under him the Bengal team had bagged 3 medals in the 17th nationals and 5 medals in the 18th nationals. The team representing Bengal, this time, comprises 10 competitors, all from Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts.

“We sincerely hope that the Government comes forward in support of these budding talents. With help they can win laurels for the country also,” added Rai.

It has been a long haul for the family, caught between Satyadeep’s passion for cycling and economics. “I had to take a loan to buy him a cycle when he had taken part in the 18th national games. He requires a better cycle but it is beyond my capacity to buy him a new one. The carbon cycles used for such competitions come for more than Rs. 4 lakh,”stated Satyam Sunam, father of Satyadeep. He runs a tailoring shop in Darjeeling.

However, the town’s people have come forward extending a helping hand. VikRun Foundation along with two others have sponsored Satyadeep. “I will give him my cycle,” stated Vikram Rai of the VikRun Foundation.

Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration has congratulated Satyadeep on his victory.