Darj: BJP’s Kurseong MLA files nomination as Independent candidate

Darjeeling: With the Lok Sabha polls fast approaching, the political mercury of the Darjeeling Hills has started to escalate.



On Saturday, giving muscle to his warning, Bishnu Prasad Sharma, the BJP MLA from Kurseong, filed nomination as an Independent candidate, declaring himself as the ‘Bhoomiputra’ ready to shoulder the separate state aspiration of the Gorkhas.

In another development Raju Bista, the official BJP candidate met Gorkha Janmukti Morcha President Bimal Gurung in Darjeeling seeking his support.

“I am still in BJP but would like to ask the BJP why they could not find a single ‘Bhoomiputra’ (son/ daughter of the soil) candidate from among the 17 lakh population. Why did they have to thrust an outsider upon us for the fourth time?” stated Sharma.

He added that he would continue shouldering the aspirations of the Gorkhas. Reacting to Bista’s statement that Sharma should have resigned from the post of MLAship before filing his nomination, Sharma stated: “Let them show me the law. There is no such law. Only the Speaker of the Assembly has the discretion to remove me, not even the court. No power on this earth can force me to withdraw my nomination,” declared Sharma, after filing his papers at the Darjeeling Collectorate on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Raju Bista met Gurung in Darjeeling and prayed for his support. “In 2019, I entered politics because of Bimal Gurung. Though a distance had been created in the middle between Bimalji and the BJP, I continued maintaining close family ties. I had talks with him and I am confident that the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and other regional parties of the Hills will continue supporting the NDA alliance led by BJP. Until the political aspiration of the Gorkhas is not fulfilled I will continue my journey in politics,” stated Bista.

Gurung, however, preferred to remain sketchy and did not come out clear as to what stand the GJM would take. “As I am a political guardian, all came to meet me, including BP Sharma, Raju Bista and Ajoy Edwards. We all have our agendas and issues. My blessings are with all...” added Gurung.

Raju Bista is scheduled to file his nomination in Darjeeling on March 3.