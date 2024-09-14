Daring robbery at teacher’s home: Rs 50,000 and valuables stolen

RAIGANJ: A group of armed miscreants carried out a daring robbery at the house of Akhtar Hossain, a school teacher residing in Bijupur, under the Islampur Police Station in North Dinajpur district, on Thursday night. The robbers looted



Rs 50,000 in cash along with gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 4 lakh.

According to family members, around 12 assailants stormed the house at midnight, wielding daggers, firearms, and bombs.

When the family members tried to resist, they were ruthlessly beaten by the gang, who also detonated two bombs inside the house, causing partial damage to the property. Two family members sustained injuries in the violent assault and required medical treatment.

Noorjahan Bibi, a resident of the house, stated: “The gang broke into our home and took everything of value. They beat us mercilessly when we tried to protest. We suspect that Nahid Alam, a local villager with whom we have a land dispute, was behind this attack.”

The local police were alerted soon after the incident. Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police for Islampur Police district, confirmed that no arrests have been made yet, but an investigation is underway. “We are working on the case, and the culprits will be apprehended soon,” he assured.

The police have increased their presence in the area to maintain law and order as the investigation continues.